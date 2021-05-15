Advertisement

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran speaks on controversy as FSU presidential candidate interviews wrap up

The search committee for the next president of Florida State University interviewed the last three out of nine candidates Saturday.(WJHG)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search committee for the next president of Florida State University interviewed the last three out of nine candidates Saturday.

Those candidates included FSU Athletics Director David Coburn, Vice President for Research at Tulane University Giovanni Piedimonte and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Concerns were raised this week about Corcoran’s candidacy and how it could threaten FSU’s accreditation if he’s selected. Corcroan spoke to that controversy in his interview Saturday morning.

“What Sacs is doing, sacscoc, in many ways is in it of itself, undue influence. Sacs needs FSU and needs Florida more than Florida and FSU need Sacs,” Corcoran said. “And they are going down a path, I’ll say it here, Sacs is going down a path that if it continues over the next three, four, or five years, there will be a backlash against the accreditation agency and other alternative methods will start seeing itself and that’s not good for the whole system.”

The committee is expected to narrow the list of candidates down to three finalists.

