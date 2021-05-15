FAMU Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine site to close Sundays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine site located at Florida A&M University’s Al Lawson will be closed on Sundays beginning May 16, the university announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The site will instead be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

