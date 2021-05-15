Former TPD, GCSO officers inducted into Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two longtime local law officers were inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame Saturday morning.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent Donna Uzzell helped to create Florida’s AMBER alert, missing child alert and silver alert programs as well as set up the state’s sex offender registry.
Uzzell just retired after 39 years in law enforcement.
Ed Spooner was recognized for 43 years wearing a badge, including serving as chief deputy in Gadsden County, later as sheriff of Okaloosa County and ultimately was appointed by the president to take over as U.S. Marshal.
The ceremony honored inductees from 2020 as well as 2021 inductees. Spooner and Uzzell were among 10 people who were honored in a ceremony at the Capitol.
The inductees were nominated by the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police and the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association, and then were selected by a committee. The inductees were approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet.
The 2020 inductees were:
Lawrence W. Crow Jr. – Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office
James M. Gabbard – West Palm Beach and Vero Beach Police Departments
William Liquori – Orlando and Altamonte Springs Police Departments
William “Jay” Romine – Holmes Beach Police Department
Donna Uzzell – Tallahassee Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement
The 2021 inductees were:
Nathaniel Glover – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
Irving Heller – Miami-Dade and North Bay Village Police Departments
Sidney R. Klein – Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Department, Clearwater Police Department
Edward M. Spooner – Quincy PD, Gadsden Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement
John M. Spottswood – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
