FSU narrows down final candidates for next university president

Vice President for Research at Tulane University, Giovanni Piedimonte, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Robert Blouin, and Vice Provost for Research at Harvard University Richard McCullough will all continue in the interview process, the Committee voted Saturday afternoon.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Presidential Search Committee has narrowed down its final candidates to take over as president of the university.

Vice President for Research at Tulane University, Giovanni Piedimonte, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Robert Blouin, and Vice Provost for Research at Harvard University Richard McCullough will all continue in the interview process, the Committee voted Saturday afternoon.

The interview process began Friday. Friday, Sean Pittman, Mary Ann Rankin, Michael K. Young, Randall Hanna and Richard McCullough were interviewed. Saturday, the remaining three candidates, David Coburn, Giovanni Piedimonte and Richard Corcoran were interviewed.

The committee anticipates hosting a series of individual open candidate forums for students, faculty, staff and community groups during the week of May 17, the university said in a press release.

