Hannah’s Saturday, May 15th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening! We had a beautiful Saturday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’s a perfect evening to have dinner on the porch or take a walk.

Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid-50s with a clear sky.

A high-pressure system that brought us beautiful conditions on Saturday will also be in the region on Sunday. This means Sunday will be sunny and warm, with temperatures rising into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine.

Sunshine will stick around the area on Monday as well, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, potentially reaching the low 90s by Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers are possible at the end of the week as a sea breeze from the Atlantic could bring moisture back into the Big Bend and South Georgia.

