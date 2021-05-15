SGMC working to ensure physicians wellbeing with mental health program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Taking care of doctors who take care of patients. South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) says that’s their mission.

They adopted a Charter on Physician Wellness. Collaborative for Health and Renewal in Medicine came up with the guidelines.

SGMC started a committee to survey doctors each month, check on how they’re doing, and see what can be done to improve their quality of life and work practice.

Stressors like patient volume, changing technology, and long work schedules can cause negative impacts.

“The suicide rate for physicians is about 1.8 higher than the general population and so we lose the equivalent of about two medical school classes every year to suicide alone. Medicine is stressful enough. We want to do what we can to take care care of our physicians so that way they can take better care of those patients that are in our community,” Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.

They plan to implement this program with their incoming residency medical students as well.

