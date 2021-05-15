Advertisement

SGMC working to ensure physicians wellbeing with mental health program

Taking care of doctors who take care of patients. South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) says...
Taking care of doctors who take care of patients. South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) says that’s their mission.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Taking care of doctors who take care of patients. South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) says that’s their mission.

They adopted a Charter on Physician Wellness. Collaborative for Health and Renewal in Medicine came up with the guidelines.

SGMC started a committee to survey doctors each month, check on how they’re doing, and see what can be done to improve their quality of life and work practice.

Stressors like patient volume, changing technology, and long work schedules can cause negative impacts.

“The suicide rate for physicians is about 1.8 higher than the general population and so we lose the equivalent of about two medical school classes every year to suicide alone. Medicine is stressful enough. We want to do what we can to take care care of our physicians so that way they can take better care of those patients that are in our community,” Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.

They plan to implement this program with their incoming residency medical students as well.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
Randall G. Phillips was charged with driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence,...
WCSO arrests man who caused disturbance, attacked deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K
FSU faces lawsuit over campus closure
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Zachary Wester takes stand in day 5 of drug-planting trial
Leon County Booking Report: May 14, 2021

Latest News

The search committee for the next president of Florida State University interviewed the last...
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran speaks on controversy as FSU presidential candidate interviews wrap up
The ceremony honored inductees from 2020 as well as 2021 inductees. Spooner and Uzzell were...
Former TPD, GCSO officers inducted into Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
TPD
TPD’s ‘HERE For You’ event Sunday
Saturday morning was beautiful and a bit cool, but will it stick around for the rest of the...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 15