Advertisement

SHD cancels vaccine clinics due to lack of registrants

The South Health District (SHD) is seeing a decline of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine at...
The South Health District (SHD) is seeing a decline of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine at their mobile clinics, leading up to five events getting canceled.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District (SHD) is seeing a decline of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine at their mobile clinics, leading up to five events getting canceled.

The district had partnered up with churches in the area this week for vaccine clinics. But they didn’t reach the number of people needed to make it happen.

Back in April, they partnered up with other churches in Lowndes County and the turnout was good, but not this time around.

They needed about 50 registrants per event, due to staffing requirements and vaccine storage process.

Only one or two people signed up. They have been rescheduled to come to the health department instead.

“So, we have seen a decrease in the area for COVID vaccinations, we are offering it in all of our 10 counties but especially for these events, we have been struggling a bit to find enough to make the events be able to happen,” said Kristin Patten with the district.

South Health District serves 10 counties including Lowndes, Brooks, and Cook county.

They’re currently offering Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

They are hosting an event at Union Cathedral on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

It’s still expected to continue as planned.

To schedule an appointment, call (844) 955-1499.

According to the Department of Public Health, over 47,000 people have been vaccinated in Lowndes County.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Randall G. Phillips was charged with driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence,...
WCSO arrests man who caused disturbance, attacked deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K
Leon County Booking Report: May 13, 2021

Latest News

You may see them cruising around Valdosta State University. To wrap up police week, we’re...
VSU police provides programs to ensure campus community safety
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 14, 2021
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 14, 2021
Davion L. Sutton, 13, was last seen in the 3000 block of Sheridan Road on May 11, according to...
TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile