SHD cancels vaccine clinics due to lack of registrants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District (SHD) is seeing a decline of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine at their mobile clinics, leading up to five events getting canceled.

The district had partnered up with churches in the area this week for vaccine clinics. But they didn’t reach the number of people needed to make it happen.

Back in April, they partnered up with other churches in Lowndes County and the turnout was good, but not this time around.

They needed about 50 registrants per event, due to staffing requirements and vaccine storage process.

Only one or two people signed up. They have been rescheduled to come to the health department instead.

“So, we have seen a decrease in the area for COVID vaccinations, we are offering it in all of our 10 counties but especially for these events, we have been struggling a bit to find enough to make the events be able to happen,” said Kristin Patten with the district.

South Health District serves 10 counties including Lowndes, Brooks, and Cook county.

They’re currently offering Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

They are hosting an event at Union Cathedral on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

It’s still expected to continue as planned.

To schedule an appointment, call (844) 955-1499.

According to the Department of Public Health, over 47,000 people have been vaccinated in Lowndes County.

