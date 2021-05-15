Sixth annual Florida Jeep Jam kicks off at Frank Brown Park.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As summer inches ever closer, it is time once again for the annual Florida Jeep Jam.

The event, in its sixth year, featured dozens of vendors, a jeep obstacle course, and plenty of food and beverage options. Florida Jeep Jam bills itself as the best jeep beach vacation in the Southeast, and has also earned the title of the fastest-growing jeep event in the Southeast, growing around 25% to 30% each year. This year, especially in light of the pandemic, there is more interest than ever in attending the event.

“Our hope is very great,” said Mark Forrest, Partner with Florida Jeep Jam. “And we’re proving that now. People wanna get out and they want to come to events like this.”

More than 10,000 jeepers are registered for the event at Frank Brown Park, which lasts through Sunday. Even if you don’t have a jeep, there is plenty to do around the area.

“Well if they don’t have a Jeep or are registered, there’s a lot of parties that are going on around the Panama City area,” Forrest said. “There are also events inside the vendor village that they can get a day pass or a two day pass for, lots of things like that. Lots of entertainment for families, kids, you can even bring your dog.”

One of the main pillars of the event is charity. Last year, Florida Jeep Jam raised more than $20,000 for the community, and it has plans of topping that number this year.

