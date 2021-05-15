Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Connor Bannister, 17, was last seen on May 14 in the area of 3501 South Blair Stone Road, according to TPD. Bannister is described being six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Bannister was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with any information regarding Bannister’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

