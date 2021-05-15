Two officers in Florida find dog locked in hot car, rescue animal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WCTV) - A dog probably owes its life to two police officers in Sarasota. They rescued it from a hot car.

Sarasota Police Sergeant Louis Buck was the first to arrive to a parking lot on University Parkway after two residents found a dog locked inside a car with no owner in sight.

“Tried all the doors. The doors were definitely locked. I felt the window. The window was extremely hot, so I ran the tag on the vehicle to identify who the owner was, and, unfortunately, it did not come back to anybody. It was a rental car,” described Sgt. Buck.

As time went by, Sgt. Buck says the dog tried to find any type of shade in the car, to the point where it hid under the steering wheel.

“That’s when Officer Grochowski arrived on scene along with Animal Services,” said Sgt. Buck. “The dog did not look good. Animal Services also identified that the dog didn’t look good, made the decision that we need to try to get that dog out as quickly as possible.”

“After we broke into the vehicle, the temperature read inside, even after we had some air flowing to, was 115 degrees, so those patrons were the ones that really helped us find the dog and save that dog’s life,” described Ofc. Matthew Grochowski

This should serve as a reminder to not leave pets inside cars.

“Here in Florida, it gets extremely hot, and with those windows rolled up and no AC on, it can be very detrimental to an animal very quickly,” added Sgt. Buck.

The quick action the good samaritans played was vital.

Sgt. Buck added, “If you see something where a dog, or God forbid a child, is left inside a vehicle it, it’s extremely important to call as soon as possible, we can get there and try and help out and determine what needs to be done in the best interest of that animal, that was very important on them to call as quickly as they did.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.