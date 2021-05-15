Advertisement

VPD receives donation in honor of Lowndes County educator who passed from cardiac event

The Valdosta Police Department received a donation of a Zoll/Cardiac Science G5 AED in honor of a retired Lowndes County educator, Joseph Williams, who suddenly passed away as a result of a cardiac event.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department received a donation of a Zoll/Cardiac Science G5 AED in honor of a retired Lowndes County educator, Joseph Williams, who suddenly passed away as a result of a cardiac event.

In a post on VPD’s Facebook page, VPD said that the donation came from the organization Bolt for the Heart. Mr. Williams’ son, Rob Williams, has worked for the AED Company Cardiac Science for years and works closely with the Bolt for the Heart foundation. Pierre Twyer, President of Bolt from the Heart and his wife, Susan, wished to donate an AED to VPD in memory of Williams.

“It is with great hope that this device gives someone of this great community, a community that meant so much to Mr. Williams, an opportunity to have lifesaving measures performed,” said VPD.

