Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas, Texas, neighborhood.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — A man was arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said.

Dallas police announced the arrest late Saturday night but have not yet released the man’s name. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.

The child’s name hasn’t been released, but he’s believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.

“It breaks my heart,” Square told the newspaper. “And now I’m afraid. Now I’m paranoid. Because I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on.”

“I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child, that alone is just unsettling,” she said.

By midafternoon Saturday, FBI agents were focusing on a wooded trail not far from where the body was found and police were on horseback in the area.

The trail, which neighbors said is popular for biking, was sealed off with crime-scene tape.

