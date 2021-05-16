Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cool morning in many locations with some locations near I-75 back in the 40s Sunday. Temperatures did warm quickly back into the 60s in most spots as of 9 a.m. Though there are some high, thin clouds moving through the region, temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s by noon with highs back into the 80s inland again for Sunday.

Lows will be back in the 50s for one more morning Monday, but that is forecast to increase into the 60s as moisture at the surface slowly returns to the area. Highs will reach into the upper 80s for the rest of the work week. High pressure at the surface is forecast to move northeast early in the week and back southeast by the end of the week, keeping rain chances on the very low side. Farther up in the atmosphere, stacked ridging (mid and upper level highs in the same place) will come to fruition by late week. This will increase temperatures to at or above average starting Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances at the highest will be on Thursday (20%) and drop back to 10% Friday and Saturday.

