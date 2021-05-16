Advertisement

Crash involving motorcycle on I-10 West in Madison County leaves lane blocked

Several lanes of traffic have been blocked on Interstate-10 West in Madison County, just before...
Several lanes of traffic have been blocked on Interstate-10 West in Madison County, just before MM 259.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A “major” traffic accident on Interstate-10 West in Madison County, just before mile marker 259, has caused a traffic backup, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. As of 2:34 p.m. Sunday, the right lane is blocked.

The incident, involving two motorcycles, happened around 1:54 p.m., according to FDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

