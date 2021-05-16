Crash involving motorcycle on I-10 West in Madison County leaves lane blocked

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A “major” traffic accident on Interstate-10 West in Madison County, just before mile marker 259, has caused a traffic backup, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. As of 2:34 p.m. Sunday, the right lane is blocked.

The incident, involving two motorcycles, happened around 1:54 p.m., according to FDOT.

