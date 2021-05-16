Hannah’s Sunday, May 16th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a gorgeous Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with sunshine, a few clouds, and temperatures in the low 80s. It’s a beautiful evening to take a walk or sit outside on the porch.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine. Upper-level clouds could move in during the afternoon, leaving our region with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be warm on Monday, rising into the mid-80s. It will be a perfect day to head outside after work and school.

Rain chances are meager this upcoming week, with a partly sunny sky expected through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by mid-week and the low 90s by the weekend. You’ll need to grab your sunscreen and turn on the AC!

