Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: May 16, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from May 15, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President for Research at Tulane University, Giovanni Piedimonte, Executive Vice...
FSU narrows down final candidates for next university president
The man who’ organized the drive for the Florida Lottery has died at the age of 100.
Man who created Florida Lottery dies at 100
Leon County Booking Report: May 15, 2021
A dog probably owes its life to two police officers in Sarasota. They rescued it from a hot car.
Two officers in Florida find dog locked in hot car, rescue animal
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: May 15, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: May 14, 2021
Randall G. Phillips was charged with driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence,...
WCSO arrests man who caused disturbance, attacked deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K
Constantino Charrez, 27 was convicted on one count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in...
Quincy man convicted for enticing minor to engage in sexual activity