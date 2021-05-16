Motorcycle crash seriously injures one near Wakulla County airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash between a motorcycle and a sedan sent a Panacea man to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. 98 near Hidden Pond Lane around 2:15 p.m.

According to FHP, a 59-year-old rider on a motorcycle turned to look at the nearby airport runaway- unaware that a car in front of him was slowing down.

FHP says the man, plus a 60-year-old woman on the bike, were thrown off as the motorcycle went down on its left side. The passenger on the bike suffered minor injuries.

