School board: ‘Some’ coaching duties renewed for Lanier Co. baseball coach

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Some of the coaching duties for the now-former head varsity baseball coach were renewed by the Lanier County Board of Education.

The school board renewed some of Michael Sneed’s coaching duties, along with his teaching contract.

However, Sneed was not renewed as the head varsity baseball coach, according to a statement from the school system

On Tuesday, dozens protested and voiced their opposition after Sneed’s contract was not renewed. Protests were held across Lakeland Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

On Monday, the school board voted 3-2 to not bring Sneed back.

Sneed and the Bulldogs finished their 2021 baseball season 14-5, falling to Metter in the first round of the playoffs.

