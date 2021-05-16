Springtime Tallahassee makes a comeback after 1 year hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a one year hiatus, the return of Springtime Tallahassee brought thousands out to the North Florida Fairgrounds Saturday for the two part event featuring a jubilee and a music festival.

All who were a part of Springtime Tallahassee on Saturday said the event was better than they expected and they’re glad they can keep their local staple alive. The typical downtown event was moved to the North Florida Fairgrounds this year to keep all involved distant and safe, something residents truly appreciated.

“I think that it’s met all of the requirements everybody would be concerned about. it’s all spread out, they got the fairgrounds this year,” said attendee and Tallahassee resident Anne Matthews.

Another attendee, Shanika Murphey, said, “I like it here at the Fairgrounds because it’s so big and you have room to spread out and do other things.”

The event also brought first timers to the festivities.

“Yeah, it’s just cool, it’s a mellow vibe, you know? It’s like pretty stress-free. I don’t know, it’s just a cool feeling,” said attendee Gary Wornthorpe.

Vendors and sponsors were given an opportunity to share their messages at the event, too.

“It means a lot to us,” said Tobacco Free Florida Bureau Chief Laura Corbin. “We want to be a part of celebrating the vitality and health of the community here in Tallahassee.”

With the music festival capping off the night, those in attendance were thankful for the opportunity.

“i’m just glad to be out here with my buddies and stuff hanging out and like i said just not worrying about nothing. so yeah it’s pretty good to get out the house like i said.”

“everybody just wanted to get out and be a part of the community and we just haven’t been able to do that effectively and now we have venues like this which are accommodating our community events and i feel pretty grateful and i think the community should be very grateful.”

Tallahassee residents were happy to know that their traditions will continue, and Springtime Tallahassee said they hope to bring next year’s event even closer to normal.

