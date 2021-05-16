Tallahassee Fire Department helps saves dog caught in structure fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department helped save a dog caught in a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, TFD said crews were on scene “actively working” to save a dog that was en route to the emergency vet.

The dog was transported to the emergency vet and was in stable condition when crews left, TFD said.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

