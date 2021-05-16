Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department helps saves dog caught in structure fire

TFD
TFD(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department helped save a dog caught in a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, TFD said crews were on scene “actively working” to save a dog that was en route to the emergency vet.

The dog was transported to the emergency vet and was in stable condition when crews left, TFD said.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President for Research at Tulane University, Giovanni Piedimonte, Executive Vice...
FSU narrows down final candidates for next university president
A dog probably owes its life to two police officers in Sarasota. They rescued it from a hot car.
Two officers in Florida find dog locked in hot car, rescue animal
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Leon County Booking Report: May 15, 2021
The man who’ organized the drive for the Florida Lottery has died at the age of 100.
Man who created Florida Lottery dies at 100

Latest News

People can no longer arrest other people for suspected crimes in the state of Georgia. But...
Taking a closer look at the citizens arrest repeal in Georgia
A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several...
Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase
Saturday was dry and cooler than average, but expect those temperatures to climb over the next...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 16
Saturday was dry and cooler than average, but expect those temperatures to climb over the next...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 16