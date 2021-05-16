Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several agencies on a high speed chase late Saturday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release Sunday morning.

The suspect, a Tallahassee man, 36, is facing charges of DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting with violence, criminal mischief, driving while license suspend/revoked and leaving the scene of a crash.

Around 11 p.m., the Leon County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from FHP with a vehicle pursuit involving a hit and run suspect, FPH said. Troopers engaged the suspect vehicle on eastbound Interstate-10 near mile marker 209.

The suspect began to flee recklessly, FHP said. Troopers performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver (PIT) on West Tennessee Street near Cactus Drive, ending the pursuit.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Leon County Detention Center.

