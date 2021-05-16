Thomasville baseball disqualified from state tournament

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Thomasville baseball team learned their 2021 season had come to an end. Reports surfaced of the Bulldogs being disqualified from the state tournament due to a pitch count violation, something the GHSA has since confirmed on its website.

On Thursday night Thomasville punched their ticket to their first Final four since 1999, the Bulldogs defeated Callaway in a winner take all game three, fast forward 24 hours and the Bulldogs are out.

On the GHSA’s website, it shows Callaway will now travel to meet Jeff Davis in the final four.

WALB has since reached out to Thomasville and head coach Erik McDougald but have not heard back.

We hope to have more on this story soon.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.