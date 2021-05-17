Advertisement

Closing arguments expected Monday in Wester misconduct trial

Over the last week, Jackson County jurors heard from a dozen alleged victims of Wester who...
Over the last week, Jackson County jurors heard from a dozen alleged victims of Wester who claim the drugs found in their cars during traffic stops were not theirs. On Friday, jurors heard Wester’s side of the story.(WJHG/WECP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) - Attorneys are expected to make closing arguments to the jury Monday in the trial of former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester. He’s accused of planting drugs during a dozen traffic stops.

Both sides rested their cases last week with Wester taking the stand for more than three hours on Friday.

You can watch a livestream of the trial on the WCTV Facebook page or below.

He denied planting drugs in any of the 12 traffic stops and denied falsifying any of the arrest reports.

Monday morning, attorneys spent more than an hour going over jury instructions.

Wester was arrested in 2019 and is facing 67 felony counts, including official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment and possession of controlled substances.

RELATED STORIES:

