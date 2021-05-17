Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million, meaning Tom Brady and his family will have to find some new digs.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home was sold on Friday.

The real estate firm that handled the transaction did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County. That process can take several days.

Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Buccaneers. Jeter and his family moved out after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

