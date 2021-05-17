Advertisement

Florida State Softball 10th overall seed in NCAA Tournament

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will once again be a softball regional in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles have earned the 10th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Noles will welcome Auburn, UCF and Kennesaw State for the four team, double elimination tournament with the Garnet and Gold’s first game being against the Owls on Friday, May 21st at 4:30 PM. The game will be streamed over ESPN3.

The Tallahassee Regional is paired with the Baton Rogue Regional hosted by seven seeded LSU. If both the Seminoles and Tigers advance, FSU will go to LSU.

