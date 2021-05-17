Advertisement

Franklin County Jail welcomes a new garden

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Squash, okra, and tomatoes are just some of the vegetables you can find growing at the Franklin County Jail.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said he and some of the deputies at the sheriff’s office got the idea for a garden inside the jail a few months ago.

“A lot of the guys that are not sentenced can’t come out of the jail and work but we could do something inside the fence. So that was where we got the idea for the garden boxes to grow a vegetable garden and let the guys that are not sentenced yet that are inside the jail that can’t come outside the fence give them something to do,” Sheriff Smith said.

The garden provides fresh food for the inmates, cuts down on food costs, and teaches them life skills. Some inmates said it’s also a stress reliever.

“I know it boosts my confidence, it gives me something to look forward to long term and it is like self-gratification for getting out here and seeing the produce of my work,” inmate Austin Smith said.

“Getting to come out and get fresh air and watch it grow, it is a big stress relief because being in there behind them walls right there is really stressful,” inmate David Daniels said.

Along with the garden boxes inside of the jail, there is another garden outside of the jail for the inmates who are sentenced to take care of.

Inmate Austin Smith said it’s something he looks forward to.

“It is my baby, I have taken to it really hard, I am putting a lot of time and effort into it every chance I get I am over here building the sprinklers and weeding it, it is definitely my baby,” Smith said.

Sheriff A.J. Smith added he doesn’t know of any other jail in our area that has a garden.

Now, he highly recommends it.

