Advertisement

Georgia’s lieutenant governor not seeking re-election

FILE PHOTO: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said President Donald Trump's call with Georgia's secretary...
FILE PHOTO: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said President Donald Trump's call with Georgia's secretary of state was "inappropriate."
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WCTV) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan says he will not seek re-election for a second term in the position.

In the press release, Duncan says he will focus his political energy on growing the organization known as “GOP 2.0″ on a national level. He says the group will try to heal and rebuild the Republican Party through policies, empathy and tone, also known as the “P.E.T. Project” strategy.

“This effort will no doubt be challenging but well worth it because both this country and this Party deserve better,” Duncan says.

Duncan says the national events over the last six months have motivated him to create a better future for the conservative party.

“Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months [my family has] never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party,” he says.

The release says Duncan won’t slow down in his duties as lieutenant governor.

“The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less,” Duncan says.

Duncan was elected to the position on Nov. 6, 2018. His term will expire on Jan. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several...
Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase
Leon County Booking Report: May 16, 2021
On Friday the Thomasville baseball team learned their 2021 season had come to an end. Reports...
Thomasville baseball disqualified from state tournament
A crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan sent one to the hospital in Wakulla County.
Motorcycle crash seriously injures one near Wakulla County airport
Several lanes of traffic have been blocked on Interstate-10 West in Madison County, just before...
Crash involving motorcycle on I-10 West in Madison County leaves lane blocked

Latest News

Rep. Al Lawson appointed to assistant whip position in Congress
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers arrest protesters marching to the Capitol on Saturday,...
Groups challenge constitutionality of protest law
In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about his environmental budget at...
DeSantis signs bill on gun regulations
DeSantis sets special election for Hastings seat