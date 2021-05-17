Georgia’s lieutenant governor not seeking re-election

ATLANTA (WCTV) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan says he will not seek re-election for a second term in the position.

In the press release, Duncan says he will focus his political energy on growing the organization known as “GOP 2.0″ on a national level. He says the group will try to heal and rebuild the Republican Party through policies, empathy and tone, also known as the “P.E.T. Project” strategy.

“This effort will no doubt be challenging but well worth it because both this country and this Party deserve better,” Duncan says.

Duncan says the national events over the last six months have motivated him to create a better future for the conservative party.

“Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months [my family has] never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party,” he says.

The release says Duncan won’t slow down in his duties as lieutenant governor.

“The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less,” Duncan says.

Duncan was elected to the position on Nov. 6, 2018. His term will expire on Jan. 9, 2023.

