Heads up: Hot temperatures for late week, weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It will feel more like summer by the week’s end as the weather pattern shifts to bring above-normal temperatures across the eastern United States.

High pressure at the surface was centered off of the New England coast Monday morning, providing an east-southeasterly flow across the viewing area. Despite some upper-level moisture bringing some cirrus clouds, the sky was fairly clear and the dry weather is forecast to stick around for the beginning of the week.

By Wednesday, the surface high is forecast to move into Virginia and North Carolina, keeping the easterly flow in place across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure in mid and upper levels of the atmosphere is forecast to develop around the same time. The development of “stacked” high-pressure systems (highs at multiple levels stacked on top of one another) will set the stage for sinking air and suppressed rain chances.

By Thursday, the ridging in the mid-levels is forecast to become more closed, setting the stage for not only a very low chance of an isolated shower, but also warm to warmer-than-average temperatures. Mid-level height anomalies in the guidance models are on the higher side starting mid-week through the weekend, helping to bring higher temperatures throughout the eastern half of the U.S.

Raw and statistical guidance models are showing the 90s for high temperatures as soon as Friday. Valdosta could see some of the warmer temperatures - potentially reaching the mid-90s in places like Valdosta on Sunday.

The weather pattern will shift to bring warmer-than-average temperatures and very low rain chances to much of the eastern United States - including the Big Bend and South Georgia. Here are the predicted highs and the normal high for the Tallahassee area as of Monday, May 17. (Charles Roop / WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Beyond the weekend, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for a higher likelihood of warmer-than-average temperatures in the eastern U.S for six to 10 days out. This also includes the Big Bend and South Georgia viewing area. In other words, there is a good chance that the heat will remain into the next work week.

People: It sure has been than cooler than a typical May. I wonder when the heat will return?



Nature: Hold my beer. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/fMXtDsZJyC — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) May 17, 2021

The cool weather observed this past weekend will give way to some warmer temperatures by the next one.

