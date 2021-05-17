Leon County Booking Report: May 17, 2021
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from May 16, 2021.
You can view the booking report below or at this link.
DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Booking Report 5-17-21 by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.