Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: May 17, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from May 16, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several...
Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase
Leon County Booking Report: May 16, 2021
On Friday the Thomasville baseball team learned their 2021 season had come to an end. Reports...
Thomasville baseball disqualified from state tournament
A crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan sent one to the hospital in Wakulla County.
Motorcycle crash seriously injures one near Wakulla County airport
Several lanes of traffic have been blocked on Interstate-10 West in Madison County, just before...
Crash involving motorcycle on I-10 West in Madison County leaves lane blocked

Latest News

A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several...
Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase
Leon County Booking Report: May 16, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: May 15, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: May 14, 2021