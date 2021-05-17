Advertisement

Rep. Al Lawson appointed to assistant whip position in Congress

Lawson represents Florida’s Fifth Congressional District.
(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) has been appointed to the position of assistant whip in the House of Representatives, according to a press release.

Lawson says he has a better opportunity to create legislation helping North Florida’s residents in this position for the majority party.

“Together, we can further mold and improve the quality of life for all Americans and ensure an equitable future for generations to come,” Lawson says. “I am thankful to Whip Clyburn’s leadership, and I am ready to work with my colleagues to move our nation forward.”

Not only does Lawson hold this position, but he is also a member of both the House Agriculture and Financial Services committees, the release says.

Majority Whip James E. Clyburn says it is a privilege to welcome Rep. Lawson back as an assistant whip for the 117th Congress.

“He is a valuable member of our Whip organization, and I look forward to continuing our work together to advance the Democratic agenda,” Clyburn says.

The assistant whip helps the majority whip figure out which way members of Congress plan to vote on proposed legislation.

