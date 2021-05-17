Seminoles, Santa Clara set to clash for College Cup title

CARY, N.C. (WCTV) - The Florida State soccer team is in search of the program’s third ever NCAA championship as they take the pitch Monday afternoon against Santa Clara.

The Seminoles, the top-ranked overall team in this year’s tournament, haven’t dropped a game all year and have been stout defensively, allowing just one goal over four tournament matches (coming in the Sweet Sixteen against Penn State).

FSU has logged consecutive victories via penalty kicks over Duke and Virginia.

As strong as the Seminoles have been defensively, the Broncos, the 11th-overall seed, have been offensively, scoring multiple goals in three of their four tournament games, including a 4-1 win over Ohio State to open their tournament run and a 3-1 win against North Carolina in Thursday’s semifinal.

The Broncos’ scoring prowess puts them at #7 in the nation in scoring, averaging 2.6 goals per game.

The two programs have only ever met once, with Santa Clara notching a 4-1 win in the 2001 Nike Wake Forest Invite. The Broncos went on to win their only national title that year.

An FSU win would make them the fourth program all-time to record at least three national championships in the sport while an SC victory would make them the seventh multi-time champ.

As we’ve done in the past for football, basketball and baseball, tonight we’ll be running a live blog of tonight’s game. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts.

For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN2.

