4 arrested on attempted murder charges after robbery in Calhoun County

Six days after the robbery, four suspects were arrested: Alexis Popkins, Nicholas LeMaster, Jeremy Keene and Christopher Blanchard. (left to right)(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested four people on attempted murder charges after investigating a robbery that happened in the northeast part of the county on May 11.

CCSO says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene on May 11, since it received a 911 call about the robbery and the area was close to the county line. CCSO asked for help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Mobile Crime Lab to find leads in the investigation.

Not only did FDLE help, but the Florida Highway Patrol and the United States Marshal Service also assisted in the investigation. Six days after the robbery, four suspects were arrested: Nicholas LeMaster, Alexis Popkins, Christopher Blanchard and Jeremy Keene.

They face the following charges:

  • Attempted felony murder
  • Burglary with battery
  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000
  • Grand theft of a firearm (11 counts)
  • Grand theft auto
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

