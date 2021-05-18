ACC baseball tournament to allow full capacity at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that this year’s ACC baseball tournament will operate at full capacity.

The ACC says the decision came after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a lifting of limits on mass gatherings.

Florida State is one of the 12 teams competing in this year’s tournament, along with Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The tournament’s bracket will be unveiled this Sunday, May 23.

For more information on the 2021 ACC baseball tournament, including ticket information and the tournament’s format, click here.

