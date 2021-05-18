FHP: Driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into parked semi with 7-month-old inside

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a parked semi with a 7-month-old in the car early Tuesday morning. The crash happened in Liberty County, on State Road 65 near the Georgia Pacific Plant.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, dozed off at the wheel as he was driving southbound on SR 65. The car drifted off the road and into the semi, which was parked off the roadway on the northbound shoulder across from the plant. Troopers say the man is in serious condition, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

FHP says the baby is OK and the driver of the parked semi was not hurt. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

