Advertisement

FHP: Driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into parked semi with 7-month-old inside

The baby is OK, according to troopers.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a parked semi with a 7-month-old in the car early Tuesday morning. The crash happened in Liberty County, on State Road 65 near the Georgia Pacific Plant.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, dozed off at the wheel as he was driving southbound on SR 65. The car drifted off the road and into the semi, which was parked off the roadway on the northbound shoulder across from the plant. Troopers say the man is in serious condition, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

FHP says the baby is OK and the driver of the parked semi was not hurt. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eight-second video shot from a passing car was posted on Facebook Sunday night. It shows...
TPD responds to concerns after video shows officer hitting DUI suspect during arrest
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several...
Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase
Leon County Booking Report: May 17, 2021
On Friday the Thomasville baseball team learned their 2021 season had come to an end. Reports...
Thomasville baseball disqualified from state tournament

Latest News

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Rollover crash closes northbound lanes on Thomasville Road, LCSO says
TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
A car hit the storefront of Shamrock Dry Cleaners Wednesday afternoon, according to a...
Car hits Shamrock Dry Cleaners storefront
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash