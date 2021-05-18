Advertisement

Former JCSO deputy found guilty on 19 out of 67 charges

Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in people's cars during traffic stops.(WJHG/WECP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester guilty of planting drugs during three traffic stops.

The jury deliberated for about seven and a half hours over two days before reaching verdicts on each of the 67 counts against Wester.

Wester was arrested in 2019 and accused of planting meth on unsuspecting motorists during a dozen traffic stops.

Prosecutors claimed Wester kept the drugs in his patrol car along with an already positive drug field test. They relied heavily on body camera footage from Wester and other assisting deputies to make their case against him.

Wester was found guilty of racketeering, official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance and false imprisonment in three of the traffic stops. He was guilty on a total of 19 charges.

Although he was found guilty on multiple charges, the jury found him not guilty on 48 charges.

Wester has denied planting the drugs and falsifying the arrest reports and testified in his own defense during the trial.

The judge says the hearing to discuss the sentencing date will take place on Monday, May 24.

You can watch the moment the judge read the verdict below, which aired live on the WCTV Facebook page, below.

