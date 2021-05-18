FSU Presidential Candidate Richard McCullough participates in open forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday was the first of three candidate forums in the search for the new President of Florida State University.

Each candidate will take questions from faculty, students, and community organizations.

Tuesday’s candidate was Richard McCullough; he’s currently the Vice Provost for Research at Harvard University.

McCullough spoke about his background to FSU faculty in the morning forum; he has a PHD from Johns Hopkins. He also did post doctoral work at Columbia and taught at Carnegie Mellon.

McCullough pointed out that although his work has primarily centered around private universities, his background makes him well suited to a public school.

He explained to the group that his education began in community college. He said he spent three years working and taking nine credits each semester, paying his way through school. McCullough said his father lost his job when he was a young child, and he began working early, taking paper routes.

McCullough said he wanted to stay in school as long as possible to ensure he could hold a steady job, and affordable public education allowed him to do that. He says he knows faculty and staff at public institutions put their hearts and souls into their work.

“I want to be a part of that,” he said. “I want to win this job, and be your colleague.”

McCullough says he believes public universities are engines of social change.

“I’m a builder by training; that’s what I do, I build things. I come in, I did it at Carnegie Mellon, and I do it at Harvard,” said McCullough. “I come in, I build programs, research and education programs, I bring people together, I raise money, and I see that opportunity at Florida State.”

McCullough also discussed other work he’s done, including creating an entrepreneurship center at Carnegie Mellon, and bringing together multiple departments at Harvard, which he says is decentralized.

He told assembled faculty that he’s watched Florida state set the foundation to rise higher, and now, it’s time to go to the next level.

Faculty members also had the opportunity to ask McCullough questions.

One question centered around balancing the role of athletics and academics, enticing athletic donors to other parts of the University.

McCullough acknowledged that his background does not make him an expert on the subject, but he’s ready to listen to other leaders, citing current FSU President John Thrasher as a resource.

“My strength is I know what I don’t know, and I ask people. I get information from all areas and make decisions. There’s no hubris about approaching this,” he said.

One Oceanography Professor asked McCullough about his perception of the importance of sustainability; McCullough said he just finished working on Harvard’s Climate Change Plan, and he’s ready to help FSU become an environmentally friendly campus.

The candidate also responded to questions about unions and collective bargaining, obtaining state funding, and studies in artificial intelligence.

The next two candidate forums will be Wednesday, featuring Robert A. Blouin, the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Thursday, featuring Giovanni Piedimonte, the Vice President for Research at Tulane University.

