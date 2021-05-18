FSU to kick off season in primetime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will kick off their 2021 season in primetime.

Tuesday, FSU announced they’ll open their upcoming campaign against Notre Dame with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off from Doak Campbell Stadium. The game is set to be broadcast on ABC.

Our 2021 season will officially begin in prime time from Doak and be televised on ABC #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/au6uhy1VCz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 18, 2021

This season will mark the third time in the series’ history that the Seminoles and Fighting Irish meet in back-to-back years. FSU dropped last year’s game in South Bend, 42-26.

