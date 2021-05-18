Advertisement

FSU to kick off season in primetime

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will kick off their 2021 season in primetime.

Tuesday, FSU announced they’ll open their upcoming campaign against Notre Dame with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off from Doak Campbell Stadium. The game is set to be broadcast on ABC.

This season will mark the third time in the series’ history that the Seminoles and Fighting Irish meet in back-to-back years. FSU dropped last year’s game in South Bend, 42-26.

