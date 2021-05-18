Jury deliberations resume in Wester’s trial

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The jury has returned to the Jackson County courthouse for the second day of deliberations in the misconduct trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wester.

The jury deliberated for about three hours on Monday before being sent home for the night.

Wester is accused of planting meth during 12 traffic stops and falsifying the accompanying arrest reports. He’s facing 67 felony counts. Wester denied all the accusations on the stand last week.

Jurors were sent back to the jury room at about 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday to continue deliberating. The bailiff once again confiscated all of their phones and electronic devices before deliberations began.

The judge told Wester and the attorneys to be within 10 minutes of the courthouse should the jury reach a verdict.

