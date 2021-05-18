Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The eight-second video shot from a passing car was posted on Facebook Sunday night. It shows...
TPD responds to concerns after video shows officer hitting DUI suspect during arrest
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A hit and run suspect has been arrested after leaving a crime scene and leading several...
Tallahassee hit and run suspect arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading police on high speed chase
Leon County Booking Report: May 17, 2021
On Friday the Thomasville baseball team learned their 2021 season had come to an end. Reports...
Thomasville baseball disqualified from state tournament

Latest News

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left,...
Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US
An interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25
An interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan