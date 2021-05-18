Liberty County deputies find meth after stopping man driving ATV on highway

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man on methamphetamine trafficking charges after deputies stopped him for driving a four-wheeler on the highway in Bristol.

According to LCSO, deputies received several calls about a man driving an ATV on the streets and highways in the Bristol area at a high rate of speed.

Three deputies initiated the traffic stop, and they arrested Wendell Moore for not having a driver’s license. Moore then started to fight with the deputies, and they managed to put him in handcuffs after tasing him, the sheriff’s office says.

The deputies conducted a search “incident to arrest” and found a “trafficking amount” of crystal methamphetamine and several drug paraphernalia items.

The sheriff’s office says two deputies had minor injuries as a result of the scuffle, but they are fine and refused first aid at the scene. Liberty County EMS evaluated Moore before he was taken to the county jail.

Moore faces the following charges:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Battery on a law enforcement officer (three counts)

Resisting arrest with violence (three counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving without a license

Driving an ATV on the roadway (citation)

