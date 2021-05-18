Lincoln High senior receives $180,000 Marine Corps NROTC scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Lincoln High School senior was honored Tuesday morning with a $180,000 Marine Corps NROTC scholarship.

Carl Moore says he’s honored to be recognized. His principal, his guidance counselor and his parents were all there for the presentation.

“I would like to thank not only the Marines, but also my guidance counselor, Ms. Williams, as well as my parents and Lincoln in general,” said Moore.

Moore hopes to study mechanical engineering in college.

“After graduation, I’ll be doing four years of college at Howard University in Washington DC, and then I’ll be in active service with the Marines for a minimum of four years,” he explained.

The Scholarship Program Manager, Captain Renew, says the award is not just based on physical fitness and academics, but also leadership traits.

“This is the Marine Corps’ investment, from us to you, that eventually, you’re going to share my great honor of leading Marines. Not just being a Marine one day, Carl Moore, you’re going to lead Marines one day. Congratulations.”

Moore said it took hours of physical fitness and work on grades before submitting his application; he said the Marines stood out as a branch of the military he was most interested in.

“They’re great guys. They really care about me; they care about all the guys that we hang out with. And they really instill the right characteristics that you should have as a person and especially for the Marines,” said Moore.

After Moore finishes at Howard, he’ll be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

