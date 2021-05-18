Small-town entrepreneur looking to help youth reach their goals with her new tutoring businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an effort to encourage growth in youth, Tyizanna Floyd has started businesses to give them the help they need.

Begin Now Ministries is a tutoring and Generational Voices of Tomorrow are tutoring and self growth programs working with students in need of academic and life assistance.

The programs says they work with students in different subjects, as well as SAT, ACT and ASVAB test prep to take their clients to places they were told they couldn’t go.

Floyd says she believes the work starts with the adults in their lives.

“I live by this one saying that says in order for our children to succeed, we as adults have to lift or own heights and standards,” said Floyd. So once we do that we can better encourage our students and better push them forward.”

Floyd says she wants to help as many students as she possibly can and one day open her own school to set an example for her daughter.

She says she feels the youth are meant for greatness and wants to show them the way.

“Looking at now I feel like this generation, there’s something in store for this generation and we have to break all the chains that is needed for that generation to come out and succeed,” explains Floyd.

24 year-old Floyd comes from a small town in Georgia, is in the army and is currently working on her doctorates degree and says if she can do then anyone can.

