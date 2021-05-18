TPD kicks of new campaign ‘HERE’ with a community gathering at Tom Borwn Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department held a community day event at Tom Brown Park today to kick of their “HERE for you” campaign.

TPD says the goal is to improve their relationship with the community.

In an initiative to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, TPD brought out all the stops to create dialogue.

“We’re excited you know to come and just be with the community and talk and meet and let them have snowballs from big easy and just have conversations you know,” said Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell.

The event allowed TPD to showcase their gear and vehicles, have a free food giveaway from Second Harvest and free COVID-19 vaccine shots. The open forum allowed everyone a chance to be themselves.

“So these type of opportunities really allow us to just be people. The community and the officers coming together, just talking and joking, having a good time and just people being people,” shares Chief Revell.

The family-friendly event gave kids a chance to really enjoy themselves.

“I get to actually see the weapons they used. Like they use the bombs, like the outfits. I got to get in the swat car. It was cool,” shared Cuntrell Barnhart Jr.

Creating their own phone with TPD’s equipment and toys.

“I like the trucks because it’s cool inside of them and when I went in one of those trucks, I don’t remember which one I went in. I colored on the board to make it look pretty and I spelled my name,” exclaimed six year-old Staryunna Ivey.

And with TPD having events like this, some residents feel it’s on the community to do their part and participate.

“I just feel like it’s the community’s job to show up at events like this to show that we appreciate the police officers,” shares Tallahassee resident Cuntrell Barnhart Sr.

Chief Revell wanted to reiterate that TPD is here for the community.

“Well we’re going to be here when you need us to protect you. We’re going to do that, but we’re here to serve,” explains Chief Revell. “That’s why the mass majority of police officers become police officers because they want to serve the community.”

A sentiment that miss Ivey thoroughly enjoys.

“When they are nice and when they help people and when they keep people safe,” Ivey says cheerfully.

TPD says that Sunday’s event was the first step in their “HERE” initiative as they hope to continue to build community relationships.

