2 people hurt in accidental shooting on West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee police say

The Tallahassee Police Department says two people suffered gunshot wounds at The Villages...
The Tallahassee Police Department says two people suffered gunshot wounds at The Villages Apartments on West Pensacola Street.(Emma Wheeler - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says two people suffered gunshot wounds in an accidental shooting at The Village Apartments on West Pensacola Street. The shooting happened a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The gun was fired accidentally, so the shooting wasn’t criminal in nature, according to TPD.

All parties involved in the incident have been identified, TPD says. The department also says it is not investigating the situation further.

The apartment complex is located at 2241 West Pensacola St.

Leon County Booking Report: May 18, 2021

