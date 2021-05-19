Advertisement

Adel mother speaks out after indictments in son’s killing

Two years later, a mother feels she's finally getting some closure after her son was killed at an Adel party in 2019.
Two years later, a mother feels she’s finally getting some closure after her son was killed at an Adel party in 2019.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Two years later, a mother feels she’s finally getting some closure after her son was killed at an Adel party in 2019.

“It makes me feel real good. I’m glad they got them off the streets, but I want to be complete, have closure, until I find that they are guilty,” said Michelle Whitehead.

Dashay and Ra-Shay March and Taurian Wertz face murder, aggravated assault, and felony street gang charges in connection to 18-year-old Emmanuel Whitehead’s death. The charges stem from Whitehead’s death, the shooting of Deshone Pierce and an underage person.

Michelle said Pierce was left paralyzed.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents said the third person wasn’t seriously hurt.

Michelle she’s relieved knowing those who the GBI said are responsible are locked up.

“I was excited that they got them, but I want to make sure they stay behind bars. I want to make sure they don’t get no bond,” she said.

Michelle said she plans to be in court for their bond hearing.

That hasn’t yet been announced.

Emmanuel’s mother said agents have updated her on other new developments.

The three men are in Lowndes County Jail, where agents said they were facing previous charges.

“I’m just going to keep going, every time they appear in court. I’m going to be there to make sure they don’t go nowhere,” Michelle said.

Michelle said she wants anyone who has information to come forward because she says the fight isn’t over.

She said it’s important to have all the proof they need to keep the three incarcerated and to make sure nothing like this happens again.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the GBI Douglas office to give details, or you can also send photos, videos and other information to their “See Something, Send Something” app.

