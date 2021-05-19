Comcast to launch 'Lift Zones' to provide free WiFi to Tallahassee students in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Comcast will be launching six “Lift Zones,” spaces where free WiFi is available to students in need, in Tallahassee, Comcast announced in a Wednesday press release.

This initiative provides free hotspot connectivity both inside and outside the locations. According to the press release, these Lift Zones complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than eight million low-income people to the Internet at home.

The Comcast Lift Zones are located at:

Apalachee Ridge Technology Learning Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend – Sunrise Place Club

The L.I.F.E. Center

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls

Pinewood Community Center

Springfield Community Center

In April, Comcast opened 11 Lift Zones in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as well as 18 Lift Zones in South Florida in February.

