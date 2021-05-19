Community Land Trust breaks ground on first affordable housing project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City and County leaders attended the groundbreaking of the first home to be built by the new Community Land Trust on Wednesday; Commissioners say it’s part of their focus on affordable housing.

The City and County created an agreement with the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium to serve as the CLT in March of 2020.

The CLT will use land donations from the County and funding from the City to purchase or build affordable housing for residents.

The system uses a long term ground lease to keep the house affordable after a family has moved on to purchase a market rate house.

At 2399 Eddie Road, an empty lot is being transformed into a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

“This is a model that will be a success for other communities, all across the state of Florida, and through the United States,” said Mayor John Dailey.

Karen Miller, the Executive Director of the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium, explained how the program will work.

Miller says in most cases, when a person purchases a home, they buy the structure and the land. The CLT system is different.

“In this situation of the trust, they are actually buying the structure, and they’re leasing the land. So let’s say we lease the land at $20 a month; what I’ve been sharing with everybody, that’s two McDonalds meals! But it helps to keep the purchase affordable,” said Miller.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson is the Chairman of the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium Board; he said more housing stock is a priority.

“We want to make sure that everyone who aspires or dreams to be a homeowner has that opportunity,” said Richardson.

Chief Cornerstone Construction’s general contractor David Thomas said the building of this home will take about four to five months.

“It means the world to me to be able to be a part of this project, and building in this neighborhood. Especially something affordable for someone,” said Thomas.

The CLT plans to develop a total of nine new single family homes and townhomes by the end of the year. Miller says there are other County properties that they are also looking at.

