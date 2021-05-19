Advertisement

Cruise ship fight sent to mediation

Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020,...
Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A U.S. district judge has ordered mediation in Florida’s lawsuit challenging federal restrictions that have idled the cruise ship industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday on Tuesday directed attorneys for the state and federal government to mediate the case by June 1. He appointed Joseph Varner as the mediator. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, filed the lawsuit last month challenging restrictions on the cruise industry imposed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They have pointed, in part, to the economic impact on the state and contended the CDC overstepped its legal authority with the restrictions. But U.S. Department of Justice attorneys have argued the federal government has long had the authority to regulate ships to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and that Florida lacks legal “standing” to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Former JCSO deputy found guilty on 19 out of 67 charges
Six days after the robbery, four suspects were arrested: Alexis Popkins, Nicholas LeMaster,...
4 arrested on attempted murder charges after robbery in Calhoun County
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Jurors heard both sides of the case and now it’s up to them to decide the final verdict.
Jury returns verdict in Wester’s trial
Leon County Booking Report: May 18, 2021

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says two people suffered gunshot wounds at The Villages...
2 people hurt in accidental shooting on West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee police say
David Copeland and Erin Kelly Copeland were taken into custody on May 13 on charges of...
Tallahassee in-laws accused of massive prescription drug fraud scheme
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
'Project Mango' renderings
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee