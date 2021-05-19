Advertisement

Douglas’ American Idol finalist Willie Spence gets keys to the city

By Bobby Poitevint
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The keys to the City of Douglas are now in new hands, and those hands could be the next American Idol!

We’re talking about a rising star, Willie Spence.

The excitement about Spence’s possible win on ABC’s American Idol could be heard from people all around on Tuesday morning, including Mayor Tony Paulk, who during a ceremony presented Willie with a key to the city.

“This is Willie Spence Week, and we have a great day planned for the next American Idol Willie Spence,” said the mayor, to chants of “Willie! Willie! Willie!”

He also mentioned during the ceremony that Governor Brian Kemp honored Spence, declaring this week as “Willie Spence Week” across the state.

Willie has received tremendous support from people in his hometown.Priscilla Davis is a fan who said she’s been “buying products, pushing Facebook, asking people to vote, telling people about it.”

Spence is now one of three finalists on the hit ABC show, American Idol.

A winner will be announced Sunday, as the finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m.

