Advertisement

FAMU vaccine site to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Florida A&M University Al Lawson Multipurpose and Teaching...
The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Florida A&M University Al Lawson Multipurpose and Teaching Gymnasium will now offer the Pfizer vaccine beginning Thursday.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center will now offer the Pfizer vaccine beginning Thursday, the university announced in a press release Wednesday. The site currently offers the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) one shot vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses.

All adults and those 12-years-old and over are eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to the press release, this site will not administer any scheduled second doses of the Moderna shot on Saturday. Instead, the site will celebrate the addition of the third vaccine on Saturday with “Pfizer Day.”

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Those visiting the site are asked to bring an ID.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Former JCSO deputy found guilty on 19 out of 67 charges
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Massive retail ‘fulfillment center’ planned at Mahan/I-10 interchange in Tallahassee
Six days after the robbery, four suspects were arrested: Alexis Popkins, Nicholas LeMaster,...
4 arrested on attempted murder charges after robbery in Calhoun County
Zachary Wester is taken away in handcuffs following the verdict Tuesday.
“I can live happy with that:” those pulled over by former deputy Wester pleased with conviction

Latest News

A Brooks County Middle School football player is dead after a weekend crash.
Brooks Co. teen dies after being hit by car over the weekend
The Forgotten Initiative is asking the people of Thomas County to grab a string for foster care...
The Forgotten Initiative launches campaign to raise awareness about Georgia foster care
The 26-year-old man seen on video getting hit repeatedly by Tallahassee Police Department...
Man seen getting hit by TPD officers in viral video speaks out
Community Land Trust breaks ground on first affordable housing project