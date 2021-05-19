FAMU vaccine site to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center will now offer the Pfizer vaccine beginning Thursday, the university announced in a press release Wednesday. The site currently offers the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) one shot vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses.

All adults and those 12-years-old and over are eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to the press release, this site will not administer any scheduled second doses of the Moderna shot on Saturday. Instead, the site will celebrate the addition of the third vaccine on Saturday with “Pfizer Day.”

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Those visiting the site are asked to bring an ID.

